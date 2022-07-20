JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

FROG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. 477,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.37. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,136 shares of company stock valued at $588,703. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JFrog by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

