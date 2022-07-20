Joanne M. Foody Sells 3,901 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.