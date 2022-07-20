JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Neutral

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.3 %

EXP opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

