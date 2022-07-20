JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 230

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($2.75) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.93) to GBX 326 ($3.90) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

