JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$24.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.36.

VET stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.60. 1,080,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,382. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$31.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787. In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

