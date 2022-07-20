JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $112.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYPL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 4.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 47.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.