JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $107.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 54.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.49.

Get Square alerts:

Square Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. Square has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Square

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,371 shares of company stock worth $18,716,402. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Square

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 37.0% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Square by 10,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.