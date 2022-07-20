JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Stake Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Motco increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 25,027 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.