Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading Down 33.3%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) shares dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

