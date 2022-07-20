Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 150 ($1.79) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of JFHHF stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

