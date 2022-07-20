JUST (JST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $60.39 Million

JUST (JST) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. JUST has a market cap of $277.70 million and $60.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00507970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

