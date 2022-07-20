Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Invests $344,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

