Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Kairos Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Kairos Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KAIR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Kairos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

About Kairos Acquisition

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

