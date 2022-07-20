Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 25.6% in June

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of KAOOY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 66,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. KAO has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It operates through five segments: Hygiene and Living Care Business, Health and Beauty Care Business, Life Care Business, Cosmetics Business, and Chemical Business. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers laundry detergents; fabric treatments; kitchen, paper, and house cleaning products; sanitary napkins; and baby diapers.

