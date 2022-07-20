Katalyo (KTLYO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,385.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $279,186.99 and $90,385.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00022399 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014821 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001769 BTC.
Katalyo Coin Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Katalyo Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.