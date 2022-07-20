Kava.io Price Hits $5.62 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00102170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00237818 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00040881 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007776 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava.io Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

