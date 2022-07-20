Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

About Kerry Properties

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.