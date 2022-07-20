KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 601,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,588.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.