KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,350 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,231 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,286.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 85,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,233,000.

Shares of ITA traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 341,316 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

