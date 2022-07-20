KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. 543,654 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

