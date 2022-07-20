KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 2,975 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $94,784,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Shares of HON traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $178.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average of $189.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

