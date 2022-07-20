KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 1,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,645,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock worth $5,861,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,400. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

