KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Great Ajax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Great Ajax by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Ajax

In other Great Ajax news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $4,896,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,655.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,684. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $235.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

