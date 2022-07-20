Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.9 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $53.00 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.