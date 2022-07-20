Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.9 days.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $53.00 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingspan Group (KGSPF)
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.