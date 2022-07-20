Kion Group (KGX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kion Group (FRA: KGX) recently:

7/20/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €83.00 ($83.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €29.00 ($29.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/18/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($67.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €83.00 ($83.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €88.00 ($88.89) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/12/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($67.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/11/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €29.00 ($29.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/8/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €40.00 ($40.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €54.00 ($54.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/30/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €65.00 ($65.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/30/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($67.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €81.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

6/28/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €66.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/27/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €63.00 ($63.64) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/13/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €71.00 ($71.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/6/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €66.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/24/2022 – Kion Group was given a new €66.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kion Group stock traded up €3.23 ($3.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €45.50 ($45.96). 534,903 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.86. Kion Group Ag has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($58.45) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($82.65).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

