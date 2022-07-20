KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,217,000 after buying an additional 784,674 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. 39,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,135. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

