Klaytn Price Reaches $0.25 (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $744.41 million and $81.68 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,938,376,369 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

