Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.58.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. 2,235,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $351,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

