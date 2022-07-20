KUN (KUN) Market Cap Achieves $8,600.40

KUN (KUN) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00018130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KUN has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $8,600.40 and $7,596.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00462716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001756 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars.

