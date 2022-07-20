Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Down 10.1%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 86,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 111,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Laird Superfood Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Institutional Trading of Laird Superfood

About Laird Superfood

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 304.9% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Further Reading

