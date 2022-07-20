Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Down 10.1%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 86,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 111,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Laird Superfood Stock Up 4.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.
Institutional Trading of Laird Superfood
About Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.