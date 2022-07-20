Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,408. Landcadia Holdings IV has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 936,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,610,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 110,294 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,890,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 897,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

