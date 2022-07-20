Landore Resources (LON:LND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.38

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.38 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 900469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.30.

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

