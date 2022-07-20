Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.46.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.5 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.