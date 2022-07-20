Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. 10,187,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $49.63.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,031.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 224,631 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.