Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,599,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.