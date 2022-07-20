Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.40. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

