Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.