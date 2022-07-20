Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

IEFA stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

