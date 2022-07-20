Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $360.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.