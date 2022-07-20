Lead Wallet Price Up 22.4% This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $280,392.44 and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00558092 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022658 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014844 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001774 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.
Buying and Selling Lead Wallet
