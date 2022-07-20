LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

Shares of BA opened at $156.13 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

