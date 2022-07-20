LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

