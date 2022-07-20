Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Lemonade Trading Up 5.2 %

Lemonade stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $93.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

