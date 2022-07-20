Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LXRX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.21% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

