Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $3.14. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 887,169 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,310.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 277,540 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $420,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 630.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 198,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 368,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 197,424 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Further Reading

