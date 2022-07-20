Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $3.14. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 887,169 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,310.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 277,540 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $420,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 630.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 198,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 368,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 197,424 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

