Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $37.31

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $36.04. Li Auto shares last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 74,630 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,731.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $17,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

