Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,031 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $19,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 in the last quarter.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LILAK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

