LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Up 2%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23,250.00 and last traded at $23,250.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22,800.00.

LICT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $418.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22,406.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23,877.85.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $347.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

