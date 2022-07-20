LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 1.0 %

LifeVantage stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $52.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

