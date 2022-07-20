Lightning Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Lightning has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $4,672.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,234.62 or 1.00043186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

